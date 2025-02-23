Sky presenter had to ask Paul Merson to repeat himself after three-word Liverpool title claim

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport)

There are only 12 games left to go in the Premier League and Liverpool now sit on a comfortable eight-point lead going into their away trip to the Etihad.

A comforting reality, perhaps, for Arne Slot’s men to know that they can afford to drop further points if need be in Manchester and still retain full control.

BBC Match of the Day pundits seemed to be left in no doubt that the title was firmly in the Merseysiders’ hands after Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

12 games to go before Liverpool may be crowned Premier League champions – notably matching bitter rivals Manchester United’s historic haul.

That perch looks rather inviting at this stage, doesn’t it?

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool will be Premier League champions

Paul Merson appeared to agree with Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer that the title race was done.

The former Gunners star was heard muttering ‘Liverpool league champions’ – and had to be asked to repeat himself by Soccer Saturday host Simon Thomas – after Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off on the 73rd minute.

It sparked a rather hilarious debate about open-top bus prices well ahead of the league title being confirmed either way.

“Liverpool league champions; he’s talking about warming up the open-top bus. He may have gone a little bit early, but this is a hammer blow,” Thomas said.

“I’d book it now – you’ll get it cheaper!” the former Arsenal star replied.

🗣️ "100% has to be!"

🗣️ "Liverpool League Champions." RED CARD for Myles Lewis-Skelly! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/oRjd1H2N67 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2025

Is the title firmly in Liverpool’s hands?

Perhaps it’s a sign of the struggle of prior years against a sensational Manchester City side, but we’re still of the mind that the title isn’t done and dusted yet.

Liverpool still have to go to the Eithad this afternoon and then there’s a tough clash with Newcastle United in three days’ time.

That said, if we can emerge out of both fixtures with a minimum of three points, we’re looking in rather good nick with 10 games to go.

From that point on, our most difficult game on the calendar looks set to be a home tie with Arsenal in May, by which point there may not be a way back into the title race for Mikel Arteta’s men.

We’ll just have to wait and see!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile