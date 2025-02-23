‘I’m sorry!’ – Pep Guardiola attempts bizarre Liverpool mind games ahead of Etihad visit

(Photos by Clive Brunskill & Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Look, there’s no question that Pep Guardiola is, by some distance, amongst the greatest football managers to have walked the earth.

Perhaps, some might even reasonably argue, categorically the greatest football manager in existence.

However, there’s still something to be said for a little humility when one’s side isn’t involved in the Premier League title conversation.

That’s a matter for Liverpool and Arsenal to discuss – and increasingly the former if predictions from the likes of Paul Merson and Alan Shearer are to be taken as gospel.

Pep Guardiola drops bizarre Premier League claim

Speaking with Neil Warnock on Sky Sports, the former Barcelona boss stuck to his guns with a prior claim about City’s record 100 points secured in 2017/18 season.

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish head coach said: “No one is going to win 100 points, and four-in-a-row in the Premier League.

“It’s not going to happen in my lifetime, I’m sorry!”

🔵🏆 Pep Guardiola: “No one is going to win 100 points, and four-in-a-row in the Premier League”. “It’s not going to happen in my lifetime, I'm sorry!”, told Sky Sports. pic.twitter.com/A1aicR2yHM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2025

Credit to Guardiola; 100 points in a league season – and in a league as challenging as the English top-flight – is a ludicrous feat! We couldn’t agree more that it’s a record worth celebrating.

Of course, it would be remiss of us to strip out any of the surrounding context regarding allegations of financial misconduct still surrounding the incumbent Premier League champions.

This is not a Premier League side that can stand tall, as of yet, ahead of an independent commission’s findings being released in the near future.

Mind games ahead of Liverpool tie?

It’s far from surprising to see these comments come out ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Manchester this afternoon.

With City looking pretty firmly out of the title race at this stage, it’s a somewhat bizarre set of comments to make – particularly with such a spineless set of performances against Real Madrid in the rearview.

Perhaps it’s one final attempt to psyche out Arne Slot’s men and get a consolation victory over the Reds ahead of potentially handing over the Premier League crown to ourselves or Arsenal in 2024/25.

A truly strange attempt at mind games when Manchester City are, for all intents and purposes, an irrelevancy in the title race.

