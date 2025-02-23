Lewis Steele noticed something about Szoboszlai at full-time which summed up ‘sensational’ display

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed arguably his best performance of the season in Liverpool’s 2-0 win away to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Hungarian teed up Mo Salah to open the scoring just before the quarter-hour mark, with the roles reversed later in the first half as our number 8 doubled the lead.

The 24-year-old is on six goals and assists each for the season, following up his strike in the Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with another today.

How did Szoboszlai react at the full-time whistle?

When the full-time whistle blew at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Lewis Steele noticed Szoboszlai’s instant reaction to the result, which was indicative of his own performance on the day.

The Daily Mail writer posted on X: “Dominik Szoboszlai is lying on the turf at full time. Not because he’s injured because he’s just put absolutely everything into that performance. Simply sensational from the Hungary captain. Never stops running and silky in possession, rewarded with his goal.”

Szoboszlai shone for Liverpool in statement win

The Hungarian midfielder can have some inexplicable off-days where little seems to go right for him, but he was immense in Liverpool’s win over Man City today.

Aside from his goal and assist, he completed 78% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, won three duels and two tackles and supplied one key pass (Sofascore), with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle praising the 24-year-old’s ‘defensive endeavour’ in the second half.

Szoboszlai emptied the tank for his team at the Etihad, with the Reds having to work hard off the ball with the home side dominating possession but being unable to make it count.

Our number 8 has started each of Liverpool’s previous eight Premier League games, playing the entirety of the last five (Transfermarkt), and part of Arne Slot might be tempted to manage his minutes against Newcastle with a quick turnaround to Wednesday night.

However, when looking at the performance that the midfielder gave today, he’d surely be impossible to omit in midweek.