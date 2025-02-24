‘Will be available…’ – Projected comeback dates cited for two injured Liverpool players

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two Liverpool players who are currently out on loan but sidelined through injury could be in line for a return to action in the near future.

Middlesbrough have been without the services of Ben Doak for the past month due to a thigh problem, while Jayden Danns is yet to play for Sunderland since signing for them in the winter transfer window, with his medical revealing a back problem which necessitated a period of rest and recovery.

However, the Championship clubs’ respective managers have offered updates on the 19-year-old duo, who could both take to the pitch before the March international break if all goes to plan.

Injury updates provided on Liverpool loan duo

Michael Carrick is hopeful that Doak will return in time for Middlesbrough’s fixture against Swansea the weekend after next, saying (via The Northern Echo): “We’re hoping that Ben will be in and around it in terms of training next week. We don’t want to put too much of a deadline on that.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris suggested that Danns will be out for a little while longer but is expected to recover by the end of next month.

The Black Cats manager outlined (via Sunderland Echo): “We are trying to build a connection with Jayden and the team. Of course it is not easy while he is injured and we don’t know how long [before he returns], so we try to keep the connection and then we will see. Maybe in one month he will be available. We have to see.

“I’ve spoken with him, absolutely. He is having his treatment at Liverpool but we are doing what we can to build that connection for when he is ready.”

Hopefully Danns and Doak will be back in action soon

The respective injury updates on Danns and Doak are to be welcomed, with the two youngsters now on track to return sooner rather than later.

It’ll be especially pleasing for the Scouser to get back in action, having been made to wait for his Sunderland debut since his deadline day move to the Stadium of Light.

As for the Scotland international, his body blow came at an opportune time for both him and Middlesbrough. The Liverpool loanee had three goal contributions in his last four games prior to getting injured, and the Teessiders have lost all four of their matches since the 19-year-old was sidelined.

Danns will almost certainly be involved in a play-off campaign once he returns to fitness, while ‘Boro will be hoping that Doak can fire back towards the top six after a wretched start to 2025 for Carrick’s team.

Hopefully the teenage Reds duo can make their mark at their respective loan clubs in the final third of the Championship campaign.