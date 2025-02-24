What Nunez did when Slot approached him after Man City win could raise eyebrows

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Darwin Nunez would have been hoping to follow up a turbulent week with a solid performance for Liverpool against Manchester City but he wasn’t given the chance to.

Arne Slot played Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as two No.10s and no only did he not use a natural No.9 from the start, neither options were even brought onto the pitch at all.

The Uruguayan missed a golden chance to hand the Reds victory at Villa Park and it led to widespread criticism from pundits like Robbie Fowler.

Following the match, the 25-year-old took to social media to showcase how determined he was to bounce back and keep fighting for the club.

With his head coach not allowing him any game time in order to do this straight away, you could understand why our No.9 would be upset after the win at the Etihad Stadium.

One moment that seemed to show this best was after the full time whistle blew and the Dutchman approached his striker to shake his hand.

The footage is certainly inconclusive and either shows that the former Benfica man was either reluctant to, chose not to or missed the chance to shake hands with the 46-year-old.

Darwin Nunez had reason to be disappointed in Manchester

It was a landmark day in the title race and many have earmarked it as the moment we secured the Premier League title and though the players wouldn’t be brazen enough to share this opinion in public – it was still a massive moment for the club.

Therefore, some may be upset with Darwin should he choose to be upset and make such a big moment about himself.

This footage isn’t conclusive proof that this did happen but you can understand his frustration to be given the chance to prove the doubters wrong.

All he can do now is make sure that the next opportunity is taken with both hands and to show the right mentality that his boss wants from our forward.

You can view footage of Nunez and Slot via LFCTV Go:

Did Darwin Nunez blank Arne Slot here, or did the camera just miss the handshake? 🤝pic.twitter.com/U0CwbfRUXW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 24, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley