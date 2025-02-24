Footage of Nunez and Tsimikas before Man City game is a little worrying for Liverpool fans

Pictures via @LFC_Jota20 on X

Liverpool made a statement in the league with our victory over Manchester City, though it seems more than one message may have been sent in the game.

We saw Arne Slot decide not to allow Darwin Nunez his chance at redemption for the miss at Villa Park, something which he vowed on social media ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium.

As well as this, Andy Robertson was given the nod to start which means that Kostas Tsimikas has now not started a first-team match where we went full strength, in over a month.

Given the volume of games we’ve played of late, for two players who are seemingly fresh and ready to play not be given the nod – shows their place in the squad at present.

You would assume that the duo were aware of this too, given footage of the pair as they arrived in Manchester on Sunday.

Both men looked decidedly ticked off and perhaps they are now coming to terms with the fact that they will no longer be deemed first team regulars.

Tsimikas and Nunez seem to taking a back seat at Liverpool

Given the fact that neither Diogo Jota or the Uruguayan even came on the pitch for the 2-0 win and we decided to play Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai through the middle – you can understand the upset.

We saw how our No.9 acted after the full-time whistle against Pep Guardiola’s team and it really feels like his days as a Red are numbered.

There’s still plenty of opportunity for him to be the hero in the remaining games of the campaign but as our head coach continues to put his stamp on an already dominant team, it seems like time is running out.

As long as the pair are professional on the pitch with any more minutes played, stuff like this is okay as it only shows they care.

You can view the video of Nunez and Tsimikas via @LFC_Jota20 on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley