Jamie Carragher sparks Sky studio debate after Mo Salah & AFCON comments

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images)

One of the major talking points emerging from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday stirred up some debate in the Sky Sports studio after full-time.

Is Mo Salah on track to win the Ballon d’Or – an individual award that has, rather remarkably, evaded him thus far – in light of his performances for the Reds in 2024/25?

The evidence in pure goal contributions would surely weigh in his favour (and his performances have hardly lacked either). As far as goals and assists are concerned, the Egypt international (41) only needs six more to match Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s joint record of 47 in a single Premier League season.

With 11 games to go, you’d be hard-pressed not to back Salah to smash that record into oblivion on current form!

The No.11 has, in total, registered 51 goal contributions (30 goals, 21 assists) in all competitions this term.

Jamie Carragher weighs in on Mo Salah’s AFCON commitments

When discussing the matter after the game, Jamie Carragher suggested that the former Roma hitman would need to win one of the Champions League or World Cup to be considered for the Ballon d’Or.

“The fact he’s with Egypt and he’s not probably not playing in the major tournament [World Cup] as such, or maybe not got a great chance of winning it,” the Scouser spoke on Sky Sports.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament – normally the player who excels in that. You look at Vinicius Jr, [Kylian] Mbappe right now, Real Madrid are looking really good going for the Champions League, and Liverpool will be in that conversation.

“But right now, he’s certainly the frontrunner.”

Micah Richards jumped in after to correct his colleague on the AFCON: “Just saying, AFCON is a major tournament, because a lot of people will be at home saying, ‘People aren’t taking it seriously’.

“AFCON is a major tournament.”

Carragher responded: “But Egpyt aren’t going to win the World Cup, are they?”

Richards added: “No, but AFCON is big, isn’t it? I remember when him and [Sadio] Mane were going for it.”

Jamie Carragher flippantly disregarding AFCON being a major tournament on Sky Sports tonight. pic.twitter.com/FI2CAFGa5B — Leo Haider (@leohaider7) February 23, 2025

Empire of the Kop’s view on the AFCON debate

Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge are absolutely correct to state that the AFCON is a serious tournament that should be held in the same high regard as the World Cup and European Championship.

We can absolutely respect why some viewers may be disappointed with Carragher’s comments. However, it’s worth pointing out that the former Liverpool star was, in our view, trying to suggest that winning the World Cup or Champions League would potentially be more heavily weighted in Ballon d’Or considerations by comparison to the AFCON.

Whether that’s indeed the case or not remains unclear, although it undoubtedly won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that the last three winners of the award very much followed that specific pattern.

Regardless, we should respect that the AFCON has every right to be respected as a bona fide competition.

Player Year Competition(s) won Rodri 2024 Euros, Premier League Lionel Messi 2023 World Cup, Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions Karim Benzema 2022 Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana

