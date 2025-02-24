Kevin De Bruyne’s attempt to copy Mo Salah ended disastrously for the Belgian

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Kevin De Bruyne is undoubtedly one of the best players the Premier League has seen, though his recent decline have been very obvious.

Perhaps this has never been better illustrated than during the 2-0 loss to Liverpool this weekend, though one moment perhaps trumped the rest.

As the Belgian wound up a shot from distance, his left-footed strike was so far away from the target that it was almost embarrassing.

To many, it may remind them of Mo Salah’s tremendous goal against Chelsea in 2019 and if it had found the back of the net in similar style then the comparisons would have come flooding in.

However, the attempt to copy our Egyptian King ended disastrously for the 33-year-old who failed to make much of an impact against Arne Slot’s side.

Kevin De Bruyne is far from the player he used to be for Man City

To be fair to the captain of Pep Guardiola’s team, few can compare with our No.11 at present and that’s why he’s being touted for the Ballon d’Or by people like Arsene Wenger.

We saw the Egyptian breaking the ankles of Nico Gonzalez with another piece of skill during the game and he really is unplayable at the moment.

With just a year separating the two players, it shows both the gulf in condition and class at the moment but perhaps also the concern from FSG.

Virgil van Dijk and our record Premier League scorer are proving they’re not like other ‘normal’ footballers in their early thirties though, as they keep producing amazing performances and that’s why we all want them to sign new deals quickly.

