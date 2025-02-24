Forget Salah: What Endo was spotted doing on 86th minute of Man City win speaks volumes

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool put in a performance of champions to secure the lion’s share of the points against incumbent Premier League holders Manchester City.

What better way to answer Arsenal’s fumble against West Ham United on Saturday?

From a psychological standpoint – even if we were to ignore the potentially temporary 11-point advantage on the Gunners (who now have a game in hand) – you have to wonder how Mikel Arteta will pick up his side from here.

Liverpool are set to next take on Newcastle United in the league this coming Wednesday (ahead of their March repeat for the Carabao Cup final).

Wataru Endo’s importance to Liverpool can’t be underplayed

Much will rightly be made of Mo Salah’s contributions amid an ongoing debate around his Ballon d’Or candidacy. Not to mention Dominik Szoboszlai’s tireless display – perhaps his best ever in the famous red shirt – against Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

But we should also feel inclined to put aside some column space to credit the effort of our cameo stars.

Wataru Endo’s name won’t be followed by the same level of fanfare as the Egyptian King, but he’s been invaluable in helping protect Liverpool leads.

Our last two English top-flight outings against Wolves and Manchester City certainly demonstrated that point, as the Japanese international did the ugly work required.

You can catch the footage below, originating from Sky Sports’ broadcast:

This is why Wataru Endo is vital to us, putting in challenges to protect our lead ❤️🇯🇵 https://t.co/1n9qufkKdo pic.twitter.com/fRkI4iiKQB — Auds ☝️(Fan) (@AudsleyLFC) February 23, 2025

Wataru Endo’s stats against Manchester City and Wolves

Endo picked up two ground duels (2/4) and one clearance in 17 minutes of action at the weekend.

There was a similarly productive outing in his cameo against Wolves in mid-February, with the 32-year-old winning 3/5 ground duels in 19 minutes at Anfield.

Not the kind of displays that will attract huge praise in the Sky Sports studio after the full-time whistle. That said, there’s not a doubt in our minds the former Stuttgart star’s efforts will have more than satisfied Arne Slot.

