‘He hit me’ – ‘Dizzy’ Liverpool player shows off extent of collision during win over Man City

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister took to social media to show off some minor war wounds from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Argentine midfielder was involved in an accidental collision with Omar Marmoush during the first half at the Etihad Stadium and required treatment on the pitch, eventually being cleared to resume playing after a thorough medical assessment.

Mac Allister left ‘dizzy’ after Marmoush collision

The 2022 World Cup winner shared an image to his Instagram story on Monday which showed that he incurred a black eye and a swollen cheek after yesterday’s match, with those facial scars almost certainly arising from the clash with the Egyptian striker when the latter found the net but had the goal ruled out for offside.

Mac Allister spoke about the clash with the £59m January signings afterwards, telling supporters in the mixed zone (via Liverpool Echo): “Basically, when Marmoush scored the goal which was disallowed, he hit me. He landed on me and I hit the floor. I felt a little bit dizzy but it is something that happens.”

Hopefully Mac Allister hasn’t suffered any lasting damage

The collision with Marmoush – who was later sat down by an ingenious piece of skill from compatriot Mo Salah – was an unfortunate coming together which literally left a mark on Liverpool’s number 10, but thankfully it didn’t preclude him from continuing to play on Sunday.

The likelihood is that Mac Allister will have undergone a further assessment today to verify whether or not there’s any lasting damage which could rule him out of the midweek clash at home to Newcastle.

If he was cleared to play for the rest of yesterday’s match, the 26-year-old will probably be fine to feature on Wednesday, unless a lingering issue is detected and flagged by the medical staff.

The clash with Marmoush didn’t deter the Argentine from putting himself about thereafter, with the ex-Brighton maestro winning two tackles and two duels against Man City (Sofascore) as he helped Liverpool to what Jamie Carragher described as a ‘statement’ victory.

It’ll take more than a momentary collision to prevent Mac Allister from putting his body on the line for his team!