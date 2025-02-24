Man City’s Etihad Stadium decision post-Liverpool defeat is embarrassing after Manchester derby absence

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on X

Liverpool comfortably defeated Manchester City on Sunday and in a feeble attempt to get the last laugh over us, the people in charge of the stadium made a strange decision.

Throughout the post-match chat on Sky Sports, we could see that the big screens and advertising boards were being used to send a message to the watching public.

The message displayed was: ‘Champions, Four in a row’ and you can’t complain with the home side being proud of their team’s achievements over the past four seasons.

However, what makes this embarrassing is the fact that it’s not something they do after every home match.

Earlier on in the season, when Manchester United beat their local rivals 2-1 in December, Sky Sports were present again to do their post match analysis.

Yet on this occasion, the celebration of their past successes were nowhere to be seen and that makes their decisions after being humbled by Arne Slot even more confusing.

You’d think the rivalry with a fellow Manchester club would be bigger than with us but clearly not.

Roy Keane used our victory as the moment he knew that there is now ‘no doubt’ that we will go on to win the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher had a similar level of confidence in the Reds’ ultimate success after the game and it seems that the Citizens have the same feelings as the two pundits.

It’s a strange combination of a sign of respect to us whilst also embarrassing that Pep Guardiola’s club have clearly given up on the league and are trying to point score whilst they still can.

