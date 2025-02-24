There’s been a murder: Watch Mo Salah end De Bruyne’s career with touchline humiliation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

You can see why Kevin De Bruyne seems prepared to accept an easier life outside the Premier League amid Manchester City’s ongoing malaise in 2024/25.

The Belgian international and Sky Blues stalwart has suffered with injuries this term – not to mention a notable decline in form that has perhaps played a significant part in his side’s overall fortunes this term.

Perhaps that decline was exaggerated by the comparative brilliance of 32-year-old attacker Mo Salah who, once again, played a decisive role in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s men. The Egyptian was both creator and finisher, being directly involved in both goals on the day as the visitors went 11 points clear of Arsenal (and 20 clear of City) in the table.

What a contrast in fortunes between two sides that have, for the most part, dominated the title conversation since 2018/19.

Mo Salah is in the form of his life at Liverpool

The way Salah is moving this season, he’s looking set to record his best campaign both on paper and as far as the eye test is concerned.

If we do end up lifting our 20th Premier League title in May, our No.11’s 51 goal contributions (and counting) will have played a significant part.

Beyond the whopping points gap in the table, the growing chasm between Liverpool and Manchester City was perhaps also well demonstrated by a terrific piece of skill from the winger to evade a wild De Bruyne challenge.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Mo Salah chipping the ball over the sliding legs of the City skipper before springing down the right flank.

Effortless. Special. Just downright naughty stuff from the man Jamie Carragher suggested could enjoy Ballon d’Or success this year.

Mo Salah sent KDB back to the bench. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4U1sB4lsVu — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 24, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile