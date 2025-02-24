Mo Salah needs locking up after what he did to Nico Gonzalez in the 40th minute vs Man City

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Mo Salah showed the very best of himself in what was an amazing performance in a vital victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

With the Reds leading 2-0 as the game edged towards half time, Trent Alexander-Arnold won the ball back on the edge of our box and played a simple pass to his Egyptian teammate.

Pressured by Josko Gvardiol and Omar Marmoush, it looked like a tough job for our No.11 to find his way out of trouble and so he shaped to pass to Dominik Szoboszlai.

Attempting to spot this danger, Nico Gonzalez pressed the Hungarian but when the 32-year-old then faked the pass and carried on dribbling – the opposition midfielder was soon left embarrassed.

Trying to readjust after the body feint from our club legend, the Spaniard’s ankles gave way from under him and he was left in a heap on the floor.

Even from a considerable number of yards away, for the former Roma man to be able to bamboozle a defender just shows how well he’s playing at the moment.

Mo Salah is in unbelievable form for Liverpool at the moment

Because of these performances, it’s no surprise to see Arsene Wenger state that Salah should be in the running for the Ballon d’Or.

The Egyptian King revealed that he and Virgil van Dijk held a meeting after the game with Aston Villa and that shows the determination within the squad to ensure we get over the line this season.

After the statement victory over Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal losing, it felt like a weekend that shifted the title to within our grasp.

