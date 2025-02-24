‘I can confirm…’ – Fabrizio Romano outlines Liverpool transfer plan after Richard Hughes meeting

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano)

Fabrizio Romano has indicated which position Liverpool are likely to target as a priority in the summer transfer window.

Incoming activity at Anfield has been minimal since Richard Hughes took over as sporting director last June, with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili the only deals to have been confirmed under the 45-year-old’s watch.

However, it appears that the Scot – along with the rest of the LFC hierarchy and Arne Slot – is keen on strengthening one particular position when the market reopens after the end of this season.

Romano shares Liverpool transfer update

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined that Liverpool are prioritising the addition of a central defender in the summer transfer window.

The Italian stated: “I can confirm, once again, to you that Liverpool are really, really advancing in the process to identify the centre-back they want to sign in the summer.

“Liverpool will go for an important centre-back, in an internal meeting they had with Richard Hughes, with people in the board involved and Arne Slot too, they all agree on bringing in an important centre-back in the summer transfer window.

“When I say important, could be an important talent, could be an established player, but my information is that Liverpool want to invest on young players for present and future and so this could be the view. Let’s see what happens.”

A new centre-back wouldn’t go amiss for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will have their own opinions as to which parts of the squad are in most need of strengthening during the summer, but we can understand why a centre-back seems to be high on Hughes’ list.

The Reds aren’t especially weak in that area – certainly not with Virgil van Dijk around – but depth is a legitimate concern, and it’d become an outright emergency if the Dutchman doesn’t renew his contract beyond the end of this season.

Slot still doesn’t seem wholly convinced by Jarell Quansah despite some improved performances of late by the 22-year-old, while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez hardly ever get through a full campaign without suffering at least one extended injury absence.

If Liverpool are to sign a new centre-back in the summer, ideally that player would also be able to cover in either full-back berth, where injuries and form have also been a worry throughout the last few months.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both shipped criticism of their performances this term, while Conor Bradley is currently sidelined with injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold (another whose contract situation remains unresolved) has also had a spell on the treatment table.

After three notably quiet transfer windows since the start of 2024, Reds fans will likely remain sceptical about prospective incomings until such time that the club makes any official announcements, but at least Romano’s update suggests that Hughes and FSG aren’t resting on their laurels despite the team’s imperious form on the pitch.