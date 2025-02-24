Roy Keane perfectly sums up the title race in four words after Liverpool beat City

Image via Sky Sports

Liverpool beat Manchester City this weekend in what felt like a statement victory and it led Roy Keane to make a definitive statement on the title race.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 53-year-old said: “Yeah, yeah, no doubt about it.

“I think you look at the spine of the team outstanding, they’re physically strong, squad players are very good, they’ve got pace, they’ve got obviously Salah, who’s amazing, his stats are fantastic.

“They’ve got momentum and the other teams are just slipping up and yeah, the points lead they have, as you said, seven games at home, they’ve only lost one all season. Yeah, all over.”

It may be said quieter around Merseyside as people don’t want to jinx our chances of ultimate success, though it’s hard to ignore how great this weekend has been.

The title odds are now certainly in Liverpool’s favour

Jamie Carragher had similar thoughts about the title race and it feels like the feeling is growing that Arne Slot’s side are now destined to and clinch silverware.

Even Gary Neville outlined Dominik Szoboszlai’s finish as the personification of a ‘title-winning performance’ and there’s nothing better than hearing former Manchester United players having to praise the Reds.

Should we go on to lift the trophy then few will need reminding that it will be No.20 and that’s a figure that will tie us with those from Old Trafford.

Given the way in which we are leading the pack, few can put it past us to be celebrating in May and how would you rule out it happening again in the coming years?

You can watch Keane’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

Roy Keane says the title race is "all over" 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p59ya8EX8V — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley