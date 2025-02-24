European outlet drops significant Mo Salah contract claim; a decision could be imminent

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is just four months away from the end of his current Liverpool contract, with a major career crossroads fast approaching.

The Egyptian has made no secret of his desire to remain at Anfield beyond this summer, and his phenomenal performances on the pitch this season (30 goals and 21 assists in all competitions) show that he still has so much to offer at the highest level of football.

The 32-year-old’s future has been the subject of myriad speculation over the past few months, but according to reports from Spain, it appears as though there could soon be closure in that regard.

Salah reportedly closing in on agreeing new Liverpool contract

On Monday morning, Fichajes reported that Salah and Liverpool ‘appear to have found a point of understanding’ in long-running contract negotiations, with the Reds’ number 11 now ‘increasingly close’ to signing a new deal.

It’s added that the LFC hierarchy have ‘worked intensively’ to try and retain the Egypt international, whose renewal is considered a priority not just because of his incredible numbers on the pitch, but also because of his importance within the dressing room.

At present, ‘everything points to’ the 32-year-old agreeing to stay at Anfield beyond the current campaign.

Salah contract renewal is a chance well worth taking

Considering that it was only last month that the very same outlet claimed that Salah appeared bound for Al-Ittihad in the summer, we’d take this latest report with a pinch of salt until such time that it’s corroborated by a more trusted source closer to home.

However, if indeed it’s true that the Egyptian is closing in on agreeing a new contract at Anfield, it’d give Liverpool fans even more reason to cheer after a perfect weekend which saw the Reds go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The 32-year-old’s staggering output should leave FSG in no doubt that keeping him at the club is the right thing to do. If there’s one player in the world who could justify an exception to an otherwise rigid adherence to a sensible wage structure, it’s the man currently wearing the number 11 shirt for LFC.

Some might say that there’s no guarantee of Salah producing the same numbers in two years’ time, but no transfer or contract renewal ever comes with an absolute certainty of being a success. What we’d say is that extending the Egypt winger’s deal would seem as close to a safe bet as you could wish to get in elite football.

Hopefully we can soon get the resolution to this long-running saga for which we’ve all been longing for quite some time, and that Liverpool’s joint-third highest scorer of all time will stick around for long enough to potentially eclipse Roger Hunt’s tally of 285 goals (44 more than the Egyptian).