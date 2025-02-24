(Video) Mo Salah shows no mercy to £59m Man City ace with yet another addition to his showreel

Image via @UsefYasser99 on X

Mo Salah produced quite the showreel of magic moments in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

As if scoring one goal and setting up another wasn’t enough, the Egyptian King conjured several pieces of majestic skill which left the Premier League champions reeling.

There was a turn of pace to skip past Nathan Ake in the opening quarter-hour, a feint past Nico Gonzalez which left the January arrival on the ground, and a casual leap over Kevin De Bruyne while surging along the touchline.

Salah sits down Marmoush with scintillating skill move

Salah also showed no mercy to his international teammate Omar Marmoush with one standout moment during the second half.

As the £59m signing from Eintracht Frankfurt attempted to dribble towards Liverpool’s penalty area, he lost control of the ball under pressure from Dominik Szoboszlai, which gave his Egyptian colleague the chance to take possession.

The Man City striker then attempted to win the ball back off his compatriot, but by then the Reds’ number 11 had gotten away from him and left him off-balance. Marmoush quickly got to his feet and tried to block Salah, but the current Premier League top scorer simply turned past him and surged upfield.

Salah was simply everywhere in Liverpool’s win on Sunday

If there were a prize for the best individual performance in the English top flight, the 32-year-old might well have put himself in contention with what he produced at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

His catalogue of moments to make a mockery of Man City players was jaw-dropping, and in addition to his latest two goal contributions, he also won seven out of 10 duels, completed 75% of his dribbles, executed three key passes and made two tackles (Sofascore).

Salah also deserves huge credit for his work out of possession in frequently dropping back to contribute to the defensive effort on a day when Liverpool saw far less of the ball than usual. Indeed, he was nearly in his own team’s penalty area when he dispossessed Marmoush.

Jamie Carragher has spoken of the Reds’ number 11 as a genuine Ballon d’Or contender this year, and if he continues his rate of goals and assists while also consistently turning in performances of this level, it’d take something truly exceptional for the Egyptian King not to scoop that individual accolade later in 2025.

You can view Salah’s skill move on Marmoush below, via @UsefYasser99 on X: