‘Final stages’ of new deal: Fabrizio Romano drops morning contract news that directly impacts Liverpool

There’s an increasingly real possibility that Liverpool’s 20th Premier League title – should they manage to seal the deal before the end of May – could be the last for some of the Reds’ greatest talents.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mo Salah have yet to sign fresh terms extending their current deals beyond the summer of 2025.

It very much remains to be seen whether that situation will change significantly as we head into March.

Prior reporting suggests the club’s vice-captain has yet to commit to one particular pathway amid heavy interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As for Van Dijk and Salah, negotiations are likewise ongoing without any hint of a major breakthrough, though it seems both parties are committed to extending their Anfield stay.

Real Madrid are still going full throttle for Trent Alexander-Arnold

For any hoping that Los Blancos’ interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold may have softened with time – we hate to disappoint you bitterly.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning that the No.66 remains a top priority for Carlo Ancelotti’s men this summer.

There was no room to consider a potential move for versatile midfielder Joshua Kimmich (who has extensive experience playing right-back).

🚨 Bayern are advancing to the final stages for Joshua Kimmich new deal. As reported last week, proposal improved and the club waiting for final green light. ⚪️👀 No Real Madrid talks… as option number 1, 2 and 3 on Real list remains Trent Alexander-Arnold since March 2024. pic.twitter.com/CVABbJLwEw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2025

Liverpool could be forced into heavy spending this summer

In some ways, we’re fortunate to be able to count on the talents of Conor Bradley (21) should Alexander-Arnold look to call the Bernabeu his new home at the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman, it goes without saying, has much in the way of development ahead of him to reach the dizzying heights of our generational fullback.

Not to mention, we’ll still be required to make some signing at right-back to shore up the position if not secure a more highly-prized talent.

Make no mistake – the bulk of our spending will no doubt go on securing quality replacements for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk should either or both depart in the summer.

Such an eventuality just doesn’t bear worth thinking about!

