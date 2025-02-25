PL defender who left Liverpool in August admits he ‘dreams’ of Anfield return

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool defender who only left the club in August has admitted he has the ‘dream’ of returning to Anfield as a player one day.

Sepp van den Berg joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle back in 2019 but after just four first-team appearances and a handful of loan spells, the Dutchman left the club permanently in the summer to join Brentford in a deal worth £25m (BBC Sport).

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances for the side from west London this term (across all competitions) and has admitted he’s enjoying playing regular football.

The defender has admitted to Voetbal Primeur (in comments relayed by @DaveOCKOP on X), however, that his ‘dream’ is to return to Liverpool as a player ‘one day’.

It’s interesting to hear that Arne Slot and Co. were eager to retain the services of the Dutchman but it’s understandable from van den Berg’s point of view that he wanted to go and play regularly elsewhere.

With injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley at the moment we could do with some extra availability in the defensive area.

We wish the Dutch youth international all the best for the future, and who knows whether we’ll see him in a Red shirt again in the future!

