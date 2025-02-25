‘He’s brilliant’ – Liverpool ace has proved Ian Wright wrong in the last two months

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Ian Wright has been blown away by one of Arne Slot’s regular starters of late.

Dominik Szoboszlai threw in another superb performance for Liverpool on Sunday as the Premier League leaders extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with a fine 2-0 victory over Champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Hungary international registered a goal and assist against Pep Guardiola’s side to make Arne Slot the first Liverpool boss since Bob Paisley in 1974/75 to complete a double over the reigning English champions.

Our No. 8 was everywhere as he was deployed in an attacking midfield/false nine role alongside Curtis Jones and the former RB Leipzig favourite has become an integral part of Slot’s squad in recent weeks.

Former Arsenal man Wright has admitted he’s been proved wrong by the 24-year-old in recent months.

“Szoboszlai has had a really good season as well,” Wright said (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“I remember not even, I’d say two months ago I was saying, I can’t see it, I don’t know what he’s doing at the moment. I don’t know what he does right now. But then you look at him now, you see, bro, that’s an eight and a half, isn’t he? He’s brilliant.”

Szoboszlai brings the energy and intensity to our engine room which many of our options don’t.

Alexis Mac Allister is a more cool and composed figure while Ryan Gravenberch is in the side to break up play and get us moving up the pitch from his deep-lying midfield role.

Questions had been asked at times previously about what the Hungarian brings to our side but he’s silenced all of his doubters this season.

When he’s not in the side we miss his aggression and ability to lead the press and we’re delighted to see him finally getting the credit he deserves.

Let’s hope he can remain fit for the remainder of the campaign as we aim to pick up a maximum of three trophies.