(Video) Some City fans shout ‘hit him’ as others throw punches at lone Liverpool supporter in Etihad home end

Liverpool emerged from a 2-0 win over Manchester City with a collective spring in their step.

A shock 1-0 home defeat for Arsenal saw the Reds respond by capitalising against their fiercest rivals over the last decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai combined for both goals to ensure the visitors left the blue half of Manchester with an 11-point lead over the second-placed Gunners.

A further victory against Newcastle United at home would surely only further serve to totally demoralise the competition as the Merseysiders pursue a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Manchester City fans seen punching Liverpool supporter

It was hardly a rosy time for all of a Liverpool persuasion after one supporter went rogue in the City home end.

The lone Red was apparently discovered during the Premier League clash on Sunday, with the home support making their feelings very clear on this intrusion.

Shouts of ‘hit him!’ could be heard from the stands as supporters launched punches at the Liverpool fan whilst they were being escorted out by stewards.

Whilst we’d never urge our fellow supporters to camp out in the opposition end, it has to be emphasised that this kind of animalistic behaviour simply shouldn’t be tolerated.

Find the fans and ban them

Say what you will, but this is assault – plain and simple.

An opposition fan can be safely discharged from an inappropriate seating area without grown adults throwing punches.

Certainly, we hope City will look to investigate this matter closely and identify the individuals responsible for dragging the club’s name further through the mud.

A lifetime ban wouldn’t go amiss here.

