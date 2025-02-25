“Let’s not forget…” – Paul Merson calls out ‘harsh’ treatment of ‘invaluable’ Liverpool player

Image via Sky Sports News

Paul Merson believes that one Liverpool player has been on the receiving end of some ‘harsh’ treatment in recent days.

If one moment epitomised the frustration of the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last week, it was the glaring second-half miss from Darwin Nunez, who cut a forlorn figure after the final whistle.

While Arne Slot absolved the Uruguayan for that particular moment, the LFC boss was less impressed with what he felt was a subpar work-rate from the 25-year-old, an accusation which can’t often be levelled at him.

Merson calls out ‘harsh’ treatment of Nunez

Liverpool’s number 9 was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, seemingly paying the price for the events at Villa Park four days previously, although Merson stuck up for the ex-Benfica marksman.

In previewing the Reds’ midweek clash against Newcastle in his Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, the pundit wrote: “Darwin Nunez did not start either and, if I’m being honest, I thought the stick he received the other day was a bit harsh. It wasn’t much of a sitter like many people said.

“Let’s not forget that he scored the important winning goal against Brentford a few weeks ago. That was an invaluable contribution.”

Nunez has his moments, but needs to produce more consistently

With so many pundits in this country all too quick to castigate Nunez whenever he fluffs a chance, it’s refreshing to hear Merson fighting the Liverpool striker’s corner.

In truth the 25-year-old should’ve scored that chance against Villa last week, and an uncharacteristic lack of work-rate is something that Slot simply won’t tolerate, as Trent Alexander-Arnold discovered towards the end of the win over Man City.

However, the travelling Reds made it clear after the match at the Etihad Stadium that they have the Uruguayan’s back; and although a return of just six goals in 35 games this season is paltry for a player who cost an initial £64m in 2022, you’d never back against him coming up clutch in LFC’s hour of need.

The Brentford game that Merson referenced is a prime example, as was his late double away to Newcastle 18 months ago which turned a 1-0 defeat into a 2-1 victory. There was also the stoppage time winner at Nottingham Forest this week last year, so Nunez has a knack for picking his moments to shine.

What we’d all love to see is our number 9 producing a more consistent output and becoming a striker on whom we can always rely, rather than having his Liverpool career defined by sporadic (albeit heroic) staging posts.