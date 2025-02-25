Newcastle handed potential triple injury boost ahead of two huge meetings with Liverpool

Liverpool are set to face Eddie Howe's Newcastle next - (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Newcastle travel to Anfield tomorrow night looking to build on their 4-3 triumph over Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s should be able to call upon the services of dynamic midfielder Sandro Tonali for the clash while it’s also been reported by Keith Downie of Sky Sports News (via his account on X) that Sven Botman and Joelinton are both ‘close’ to being involved against the Premier League leaders.

This update comes at a brilliant time for Newcastle with their League Cup final clash against Liverpool at Wembley on March 16 fast approaching.

Tonali was replaced in the 70th minute at the weekend after feeling discomfort in his hamstring while Botman and Joelinton have been sidelined for the majority of the month with their own respective injuries.

Howe’s side are no doubt stronger with the trio in their side but Liverpool head into tomorrow’s clash at L4 full of confidence.

Arne Slot’s side earned all three points with a fine 2-0 victory over Champions Manchester City on Sunday and currently find themselves 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley remain sidelined through injury but the Reds boss confirmed in his press conference earlier today that Alexis Mac Allister ‘will be okay’ after taking a knock to the face at the Etihad.

Tomorrow’s clash at Anfield should be a good one and will provide a glimpse of what is to come at Wembley next month in the Carabao Cup final. Let’s hope the Reds can come out on top!