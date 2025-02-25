Not just Isak: Arne Slot warns Liverpool of another Newcastle ‘big threat’ ahead of Anfield clash

Image via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot knows that, while much of the public attention will be on Alexander Isak at Anfield on Wednesday night, he’s not the only ‘big threat’ in Newcastle’s line-up that Liverpool must beware.

The Swedish marksman has struck 19 Premier League goals already this season and found himself at the centre of rumours linking him with a potential summer move to the Reds, against whom he’s scored on his previous two visits to Merseyside.

He isn’t alone among the Magpies’ squad in being touted as a transfer target for the current top-flight leaders, with a certain Anthony Gordon having reportedly been close to returning to the city last year before a proposed move collapsed.

Slot warns Liverpool to beware ‘big threat’ of Gordon

Speaking at this morning’s pre-match press conference, Slot namechecked the England international – who turned 24 yesterday – as a player of whom Liverpool must be wary when Newcastle visit Anfield tomorrow night.

The Reds boss said (via liverpoolfc.com): “He [Isak] is not the only offensive threat they have – I think [Anthony] Gordon and the right-winger as well, so they are a big threat. It’s not only about him but he’s definitely having a great season.”

Gordon has already punished Liverpool this season

Whilst Isak is undoubtedly Newcastle’s most potent goal threat, Liverpool would also be wise to remain alert to Gordon on the left flank, especially when the ex-Everton winger scored against us in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park in December.

The 24-year-old has nine goals and six assists for the season so far, and although he hasn’t netted in his last five Premier League games, he was on target in both legs of the Geordies’ Carabao Cup semi-final triumph over Arsenal (Transfermarkt).

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be tasked with shackling his fellow Scouser tomorrow night, and the Reds’ vice-captain will need to be at his sharpest if he’s to nullify the threat of the Magpies attacker.

Indeed, Liverpool’s defence as a whole must improve on the previous meeting between the two teams, which ended 3-3 on Tyneside. If they can show the same solidity and work-rate which kept Manchester City at bay, though, that should provide the perfect platform from which to rack up another victory.