What Virgil van Dijk did in LFC dressing room after Man City victory explains why he’s captain

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has explained what Virgil van Dijk did in the Liverpool dressing room following the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool’s win over the champions at the Etihad extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points and puts them in a superb position to go on and win their 20th league title.

Games will continue to come thick and fast for Arne Slot’s side however, and captain van Dijk was eager to remind his teammates of that after the victory over Pep Guardiola’s men.

“I think when you come in straight after you are happy,” Gakpo said about Sunday’s victory (via Liverpoolfc.com). “After the game obviously the manager speaks all the time, but the captain [Virgil van Dijk] did as well to just keep us calm and keep us focused at the games ahead because the season is not finished with this win. We still have 11 more games to go. We have to do the same things again and again and again and then we see where we will end.”

Despite their superb position in the standings at the moment, van Dijk and his teammates appear eager to remain grounded and understand that nothing has been won yet.

Our skipper will be eager to ensure the standard don’t drop during the final 11 league games to ensure he picks up his second Premier League trophy.

Up next is the visit of Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday night. We must ensure we’re at our best right from the off if we’re to pick up another huge three points.