Alexis Mac Allister has found a new mate on Merseyside but he doesn’t play for Liverpool

Liverpool are heading into the crucial part of the season and it seems Alexis Mac Allister has used this period to start fraternising with the enemy.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Lewis Steele reported: ‘Alexis Mac Allister has a new pal in the north west- though they are rivals on the pitch.

‘Carlos Alcaraz, who signed for Everton from Brazilian club Flamengo on deadline day, reached out to his fellow Argentine to help settle into his new home.

‘The pair know each other from the international setup and have exchanged WhatsApps in the last few weeks with a view to meeting up when schedules allow.’

The pair most recently crossed paths during the Merseyside derby, when the Everton man mercilessly hacked down Mo Salah but the ever-efficient Michael Oliver somehow missed the challenge.

Our No.10 has seemingly let water run under the bridge though and has decided to welcome his compatriot to the local area during his loan move.

Alexis Mac Allister has taken Carlos Alcaraz under his wing

Last seen sporting a considerable shiner following his efforts in our win over Manchester City, the midfielder at Anfield has certainly settled into Merseyside life well.

Though a spell in Brighton will have helped the 26-year-old feel more at home in England, it’s clear that life a Red is enjoyable for our man.

Quite whether it will be as pleasant for the former Southampton loanee, time will tell but it’s nice to see the caring nature possessed by one of our most important players.

Let’s hope he can continue to impress, with a big performance against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

