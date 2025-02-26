What Arne Slot will be doing during Newcastle clash amid two-match touchline ban

(Photos by Alex Pantling & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot will not be on the touchline for Liverpool’s impending Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.

The former Feyenoord boss is set to miss Wednesday night’s encounter (kicking off at 8:15pm) – along with the Reds’ next top-flight encounter with Southampton – after being issued a two-match ban.

The 46-year-old, along with Sipke Hulshoff, were disciplined following the fallout of the Merseysiders’ 2-2 draw in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Anfield boss was alleged to have used ‘offensive, insulting, or abusive language’ aimed at Michael Oliver, the on-pitch referee, after the full-time whistle.

It was initially thought that a somewhat vigorous handshake with the 40-year-old official had inspired the decision to hand the coach his marching orders.

Arne Slot will still communicate with the Liverpool bench

When asked how Slot will be looking to influence proceedings from the stands, the Liverpool head coach confirmed he would likely be staying in contact via his video analyst.

Regardless, he confirmed he had full faith in the abilities of first-team coach John Heitinga to take over duties on the touchline.

“I will sit there with the video analyst. I’ve got a great view and there’s the video footage in front of me as well. We’ll communicate via the video analyst, I assume, with the bench whenever we need,” the Dutch head coach spoke to TNT Sports ahead of the tie.

“It’s also clear that John [Heitinga] is there and he’s been working with us for a few months, so I’ve all the confidence that he will do and say the right things as I would do if I had been there.”

The former Eredivisie coach will return to the touchline against Everton in the Premier League on April 2.

"The best way to influence a team is before the game and at half-time, but it's not ideal." Arne Slot reacts to his two-match touchline ban and previews the clash with Newcastle United tonight 📊 🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/98feiYoxbx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

