Arne Slot asks Liverpool supporters to ‘dream’ in impassioned rally cry to Anfield

Liverpool enjoyed a massive weekend with Arsenal slipping up and us beating Manchester City, leading to Arne Slot sending a brilliant message.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our head coach said: “It was only last week after a couple of draws against Everton and Aston Villa and a tough, tough home game against Wolves that we were being questioned in some quarters.

“Our view on those results was different and that is why we also did not get drawn into the narratives that followed.

“It makes sense that the same applies even after what was admittedly an outstanding win away to Manchester City on Sunday.

“The exception that I would make to this is our fans. We do not just want you to dream, we need you to dream.

“This is a big part of what makes this club so special because it challenges the players and the staff to do everything that we possibly can to be the best that we can be.

“But it is important that you know that for us to stand any chance of living up to those hopes it takes an incredible amount of hard work every single day. There can be no let-up.”

It feels like a speech for the ages, with the Dutchman embracing the chance for his side to win the league and almost asking the supporters to start to get carried away.

Arne Slot wants Liverpool fans to aim for the stars

Our victory at the Etihad Stadium led to people like Roy Keane to declare that the title race is now over, with many in football thinking the same.

The truth is there is a lot of football to be played but another win on Wednesday evening against Newcastle would be a further statement.

With the Reds kicking off after Arsenal too, should they drop points at Nottingham Forest and we secure a victory – the atmosphere will be rocking.

Virgil van Dijk requested the fans ‘to make Anfield horrible’ (via The Times), as he knows the edge it can give the players on the pitch.

Instructions from the boss and our captain to dream and create an atmosphere should be all the invitation that everyone lucky enough to be inside our home stadium tonight and for the rest of the season, to do as they’re told.

Slot has warned his players of the threats that our opponents possess but let’s hope the fans can be the biggest issue for our Geordie visitors.

