Liverpool’s potential UCL opponents plan summer raid for Anfield attacker – report

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Liverpool fans are enjoying being the in the midst of this season at present, with a Premier League title race looking very good for the Reds.

As reported on CaughtOffside, plans for the summer may already be in place: ‘Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a new striker next summer and one of their transfer targets is Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Nunez is greatly admired by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as he looks to make changes to his attack.’

Darwin Nunez potentially leaving Anfield this summer will probably not surprise many and a move to Spain could be something that is appealing for the player.

Darwin Nunez looks more and more likely to leave Liverpool

Ahead of Wednesday’s game with Newcastle United, Arne Slot questioned the work rate of his No.9 and it feels like there’s a rift growing between player and coach.

Footage of the pair after our win over Manchester City displayed what appeared to be a potentially frosty relationship at present and so his long-term future at the club is in doubt.

Though there may be more chances for redemption in this campaign, the Uruguayan will still likely be plotting an exit and moving to La Liga would certainly benefit his native language.

The 25-year-old has struggled with learning English and so being part of Diego Simeone’s side may prove to be a smart move.

We could well still face Atletico Madrid in the semi final of this season’s Champions League, should both teams get there, meaning there could be a chance for our man to score against his future employers.

A lot needs to happen for that to be the case but this feels like a move that would make sense.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley