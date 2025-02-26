‘Absolute engine’ – Journalist blown away by Liverpool colossus who won 8 duels v Newcastle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Thirteeen – unlucky for some; most certainly not for Liverpool!

The Reds’ 2-0 victory over Newcastle tonight, coupled with Arsenal being held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest, means that 13 points now separate the top two in the Premier League, with the Merseysiders looking increasingly likely to depose Manchester City as champions.

It was another commanding and controlled performance by Arne Slot’s side, with one man in particular distinguishing himself once more amid a rich vein of form.

Bocsak praises ‘absolute engine’ Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring against Newcastle, making it three goals and an assist in all competitions since the start of February, and his 11th-minute strike set the tone for an eye-catching display overall from the Hungarian.

Journalist Bence Bocsak took to X at full-time to heap praise on the 24-year-old, posting: “Another important goal for Dominik Szoboszlai today and so much more. He also won the most tackles (4), the most duels (8) and made the most recoveries (8) on the pitch for #LFC. An absolute engine.”

Szoboszlai going from strength to strength for Liverpool

The Hungary international bears the number worn with distinction by Steven Gerrard at Anfield for many years, and the ex-Liverpool captain would’ve been proud of what our current #8 produced.

Leaving aside his early goal, Szoboszlai won a combined 12 tackles and duels, completed 89% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, had three shots and made two key passes, losing the ball just seven times from 58 touches (Sofascore).

Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle awarded the 24-year-old a 9/10 in his post-match player ratings, hailing an ‘excellent’ performance with ‘lots of energy’ as he ‘popped up everywhere and won the ball back so many times’.

The Hungarian faded in the second half of last season after a bright first few months at Anfield, but the evidence of recent weeks shows that he’s getting stronger as the current campaign goes on, with tonight being one of his best displays in a red shirt.

Long may it continue, Dom!