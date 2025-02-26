(Video) Liverpool fans will be intrigued by what Curtis Jones did on Anfield pitch after full-time

Image via @asim_lfc on X

Curtis Jones only came on towards the tail end of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle tonight, but he still caught the eye on the Anfield pitch after appearing as a substitute.

The midfielder had started in the recent visits to Aston Villa and Manchester City but had to be content with a late cameo against the Magpies, who had a player that the 24-year-old knows very well.

That, of course, is Anthony Gordon, his fellow Scouser and teammate from England’s European Under-21 Championship triumph two years ago.

The pair could easily have been sharing the home dressing room at Anfield had events transpired differently last summer, with the ex-Everton winger close to returning to Merseyside before a proposed transfer collapsed.

Jones and Gordon chat after final whistle

After the final whistle tonight, Jones and Gordon were spotted deep in conversation on the Anfield pitch, with footage captured from the Main Stand by @asim_lfc on X.

Obviously we’re not privy to what was said between the two players, but the Reds fan who posted the clip joked that the Liverpool midfielder might have been teasing the Newcastle man about how he could’ve had a Premier League winner’s medal this year had he come to L4 last summer.

Any guesses as to what Jones and Gordon were saying?

It might’ve been nothing more than a casual catch-up between a duo who know each other well, but given the rumours of Gordon seemingly being close to joining LFC a few months ago, the conversation might’ve intrigued Kopites.

Was Jones putting on a charm offensive to try and entice his fellow Scouser to join Arne Slot’s side in this summer’s transfer window? It’s certainly not a hard sell at this moment in time, with the Merseysiders going 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League tonight!

Liverpool are enviably stacked for wide options as it stands, but if that were to change in the foreseeable future, might they go back in for the Newcastle winger? If so, there could hardly be a better time for the former Everton man to swap St James’ Park for Anfield.

You can view the footage of Jones and Gordon below, via @asim_lfc on X: