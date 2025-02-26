Journalist’s 8-word revelation could have Liverpool fans demanding busy summer transfer window

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The last three transfer windows have seen only one new player arrive at Liverpool, but could there be a more substantial overhaul in the summer?

Despite the Reds going into tonight’s match against Newcastle with a commanding 11-point lead at the Premier League summit, uncertainty continues to abound over numerous players in Arne Slot’s squad.

The ongoing contract situations of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have dominated the discussion about potential player turnover, and a few of their teammates have also been linked with possible exits after the end of this season.

Money ‘not an issue’ for Liverpool in transfer market

In his latest Liverpool Confidential article for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele assessed the various players who could viably move on from Anfield in the summer, along with identifying which parts of the squad could be strengthened in the transfer market.

He wrote: ‘The obvious question that fans will be asking is: who are they targeting, then? Left back seems an obvious area to strengthen this summer. Confidential has reported before how Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is one to watch – and he shares agents with Federico Chiesa.

‘As for central defence and the forward line, a lot depends on who leaves. Liverpool have already done their due diligence on several summer targets and long-lists will have been drawn up for months.’

Steele then made an eight-word declaration which is certain to grab the attention of Reds supporters: ‘Money is not an issue for the club’.

How big do Liverpool need to spend in the summer?

It’s been clear for some time that, in contrast to certain other Premier League clubs, FSG aren’t the kind of owners who’ll routinely throw good money after bad. It’s an approach which has seen them ship frequent criticism from Liverpool fans accusing them of being overly frugal in the transfer market.

The relative lack of incomings since the summer of 2023, when the midfield was overhauled with four new faces, has been a bone of contention for supporters who’ve had legitimate concerns about squad depth at Anfield and believe that the Reds need stronger options in some positions on the pitch.

As noted by The Athletic on Wednesday, LFC’s total revenue for 2023/24 amounted to £600m (up more than £25m from the previous season), while the club are already set to benefit to the tune of £83m+ from topping the expanded league phase of the Champions League with seven wins out of eight.

It hasn’t been the FSG way to spend frivolously, but nor have Liverpool’s owners been afraid to dig deep when the right player becomes available. They rolled the dice by spending £75m on Virgil van Dijk and £67m for Alisson Becker, for example, but both have proven to be transformative signings.

What happens with the contract situations of the captain (along with Salah and Trent) will no doubt have a substantial bearing on the nature of the Reds’ summer transfer activity.

With it now being clear that the club have money to spend, fans could demand not necessarily a radical overhaul, but a proactive show of ambition to reinforce Slot’s squad from a position of great strength.