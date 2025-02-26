Forget Szoboszlai: Everyone should be talking about 7/10 Liverpool star who’s killing Newcastle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a serious problem (or blessing, depending on how one looks at it) on their hands.

Luis Diaz looks much improved since his return to the left flank, which raises something of a selection headache for Arne Slot moving forward.

How does the 46-year-old head coach begin to think about choosing between the Colombian livewire and fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo?

Pray for the Liverpool boss if the former PSV star manages to offer a goal contribution on the night, should he be selected to enter the fray later in the contest!

Luis Diaz looks phenomenal on the left flank for Liverpool

Don’t get us wrong, we’ve seen some quality play from our No.7 during Slot’s experimentation with the winger in a more central role – to accommodate Gakpo on the left.

However, his latest contribution to our Premier League title charge just further evidences why he’s potentially more valuable for us racing down the flank with space to take on a man.

In footage captured by TNT Sports, Diaz can be seen cutting diagonally into Newcastle’s 18-yard box before beautifully squaring the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai who was lurking inside the area.

The Hungarian put away a first-time finish to beat Nick Pope through the legs of an unsuspecting Dan Burn.

Diaz and Szoboszlai combine to fire Liverpool ahead at Anfield ⚽ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XpKq3KGA9u — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

What do the stats say about Diaz’s performance v Newcastle?

Sofascore have (at the time of writing) handed Luis Diaz the second-highest score of the night on 7.4/10.

The former FC Porto wide man picked up 34 touches and supplied four key passes amid completing 92% of his passes (24/26) in the first half of our Premier League tie with Eddie Howe’s men.

→ 1 assist

→ 3/4 dribbles completed

→ 4/10 ground duels won

→ Possession lost 7 times

What a wonderful, wonderful problem for Arne Slot to have. It could yet prove pivotal as we look to march to a first potential English top-flight title win under our new head coach.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile