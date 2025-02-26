‘I don’t agree’ – Mark Goldbridge reacts to ‘unpalatable’ Liverpool reality that has fans moaning

(Pictures courtesy of That's Football! YouTube channel)

Is this the most boring, predictable season of Premier League football we’ve ever seen?

Come off it. That might be the most boring, lazy claim ever made about an entire season of football.

Bear in mind we’ve come off the back of Manchester City winning the English top-flight four times in a row – so how on earth can a change of hands at the top be considered boring?

Regardless, the suggestion in some corners appears that Liverpool looking set to secure a 20th top-flight title is far from being a spectacle.

Mark Goldbridge disagrees with Premier League complaint

Mark Goldbridge took a separate stance on the issue, rightly pointing to Arne Slot’s inexperience in English football.

“I’ve seen a lot of people on social media saying this season is predictably very boring because the title race is over in February and the relegation race is basically over in February,” the United Stand presenter spoke on the That’s Football! YouTube channel.

“However, I don’t agree! I don’t agree. I said in May last year that Man City would win the league again and the three promoted teams would go down.

“So yeah, the title race is over in February, but it’s not with the teams we predicted. So there in itself I would say that Liverpool weren’t predicted to win it. New manager comes in in his first season and dominates Europe and dominates the Premier League.

“The fact that it’s Liverpool is unpalatable but ultimately it’s bloody fantastic really what Slot’s done with that Liverpool team. It’s very, very impressive to have the league wrapped up by February. It’s impressive!

“It might annoy a lot of people, it certainly annoyed me, but it’s not predictable.”

Let’s not be so hasty as to forget that a vast multitude of commentators suspected Liverpool’s performance levels would nosedive off a cliff following the exit of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

To have not only built on the German tactician’s solid foundations, but thrived, is entirely unexpected.

Say what you will about the competition, Arsenal’s injuries, Rodri’s absence for Manchester City – absolutely no-one tipped us to mount a serious title challenge in Slot’s opening campaign in charge.

Have Liverpool already wrapped up the title race?

The trauma of City’s repeated success in recent years – not to mention being pipped to the title by a point on two occasions – has made it a little difficult for us to jump off the fence at this early stage.

Ask a handful of pundits, however, and it seems that the title is very firmly in Liverpool’s control at this stage.

We still want to hold on a little while longer – ideally, until it becomes mathematically impossible for Arsenal to mount a comeback!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile