What Mikel Arteta did in Arsenal post-match interview says plenty amid Liverpool title charge

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

And now you’re gonna believe us!

The title race is far from over (at the very least, mathematically so), but Liverpool made sure to land another psychological blow on their title rivals in the hunt for the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister grabbed the pivotal goals against Newcastle. A 2-0 win ensured the Reds capitalised on another set of dropped points for Arsenal in their goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta looks fed up with this season

Liverpool’s hunt may turn into something of a procession at this rate, with a 13-point gap now separating the league-toppers from second-placed Arsenal.

It would seem that the reality of the challenge facing the North London-based outfit – not to mention the raft of injuries that have stripped them of a forward line – is getting to Mikel Arteta. And who could really blame him when we’re looking a touch unstoppable going into March?

The Spanish manager wasn’t quite prickly during a post-match interview with TNT Sports, though the atmosphere certainly seemed a little tense, to say the least!

Quite the contrast to his pre-Forest message of defiance in the ongoing title race.

"I don't want to discuss that again, we know that" A frustrated Arteta reflects on this evening's draw to Forest 🗣️ 🎙️ @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/OGCaaoV5V4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

It feels like the Premier League title race is over

You could forgive fans for feeling uber-optimistic about securing a 20th English top-flight title this term.

The points gap already at this stage of the season feels significant. Plus, we’ve just come off a difficult run of fixtures that has seen us take seven points out of a possible nine from trips to Villa Park and the Etihad, and now hosting Newcastle on Wednesday.

There’s every reason for the fanbase to be feeling confident about our chances of lifting silverware in Arne Slot’s opening campaign in charge.

Of course, for the time being, it’s only optimism, as we’ve yet to mathematically guarantee the return of the Premier League title to Merseyside.

Assuming Liverpool win their next seven games (and Arsenal match those results), however, we could have the title wrapped up ahead of Arsenal’s visit of Anfield in May.

If you think Arteta’s prickly now…

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile