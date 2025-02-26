Mo Salah drops five-word Liverpool contract update hours before Newcastle clash

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

Mo Salah, it seems, is still no closer to agreeing a contract extension at Liverpool Football Club.

As things currently stand, the Egyptian phenomenon is set to depart the Reds on a free when his contract expires this summer.

The No.11 has played a pivotal role in the club’s push for a first Premier League title since the 2019/20 season.

He’s registered a whopping 51 goal contributions (30 goals, 21 assists) in the 2024/25 season across 38 games (in all competitions).

Remarkably, it seems that won’t be enough to keep him at Anfield beyond the summer.

Mo Salah is heading out of the Liverpool exit door

Salah spoke with Steve McManaman about his time at Liverpool in a preview ahead of our hosting of top four hopefuls Newcastle United.

The former Roma hitman shared his adoration for the club and city in a heartfelt interview.

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all,” the Egyptian told TNT Sports.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all.

“I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

The former Red then went on to ask the inevitable question over Salah’s future, to which the No.11 replied: “In a very polite way [no].”

When asked about breaking records at Liverpool and in England: “If I stay in this country, I will think about it.

“But so far, I’m just thinking about winning the Premier League, and we’ll see at the end of the season.”

It’s not exactly a comforting update from the main man (as many may very well have expected), despite what appeared to be some cause for optimism in Arne Slot’s pre-match presser.

There likewise appeared to be some suggestion that a contract breakthrough could be on the horizon – but the reporting in question is hardly the most reliable.

Back to square one, then…