Mo Salah drops five-word Liverpool contract update hours before Newcastle clash

Mo Salah, it seems, is still no closer to agreeing a contract extension at Liverpool Football Club.
As things currently stand, the Egyptian phenomenon is set to depart the Reds on a free when his contract expires this summer.
The No.11 has played a pivotal role in the club’s push for a first Premier League title since the 2019/20 season.
He’s registered a whopping 51 goal contributions (30 goals, 21 assists) in the 2024/25 season across 38 games (in all competitions).
Remarkably, it seems that won’t be enough to keep him at Anfield beyond the summer.
Mo Salah is heading out of the Liverpool exit door
Salah spoke with Steve McManaman about his time at Liverpool in a preview ahead of our hosting of top four hopefuls Newcastle United.
The former Roma hitman shared his adoration for the club and city in a heartfelt interview.
“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all,” the Egyptian told TNT Sports.
“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all.
“I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”
The former Red then went on to ask the inevitable question over Salah’s future, to which the No.11 replied: “In a very polite way [no].”
When asked about breaking records at Liverpool and in England: “If I stay in this country, I will think about it.
“But so far, I’m just thinking about winning the Premier League, and we’ll see at the end of the season.”
It’s not exactly a comforting update from the main man (as many may very well have expected), despite what appeared to be some cause for optimism in Arne Slot’s pre-match presser.
There likewise appeared to be some suggestion that a contract breakthrough could be on the horizon – but the reporting in question is hardly the most reliable.
Back to square one, then…
FSG will be judged on how they do next season if Mo is allowed to leave. It’s clear without his contribution we wouldn’t be in with a shout for anything. They aren’t well liked now, next season could be very difficult for them if the team is demonstrably worse.
FSG are fully aware of the situation and will be judged by their actions. Getting Jürgen out is one move that shows they want to be surrounded by “yes” men (Edwards and Hughes). Meanwhile get ready for title number 20 🎉🎉
He’s leaving.
On the midnight train to Georgia
Don’t blame him…with these penny pinching, ungrateful, undervalueing scroats who own our club. FSG OUT!!!!!
what happens if he waits till the end of the season and can then move to another premier league club on a free transfer? Man City Arsenal Chelsea Man United only have two months to wait!
Klopp did wonders no doubt by completely turning around the clubs fortune,self belief and reputation. But he didn’t know his own worth. At the height of his powers he should have put his foot down given FSG an ultimatum -spend or I’m gone. Instead he towed the line and trumpeted FSG approach. What followed was many consecutive windows without spending a penny on incomings. He didn’t push for Mo,Trent,and VVD to be given early extensions- we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in today today. And can u imagine if just 1 or 2 more big name players had been bought?? Instead we always came up short. 2 games from a historic Quad, 2 CL finals we shouldn’t have lost. Had Jürgen realised his true worth and given FSG an ultimatum. We finally had City on the rack winning the league by 25 points even then we didn’t put our foot on their neck. We let them get up,and rebuild and watched others spend big too whilst we as a club sat under a tree in the shade and went to sleep. Credit for bringing through academy youngsters ,got them playing the klopp way-beating Chelsea millionaires with kids. And just when it was time to bring forth a new era of Red domination -he up sticks and left. Throwing the kids under the bus with uncertain futures and vultures circling -knowing FSG see everything in monetary terms-hoping to snap up stars of the future.
Every non-African is always bound to get it wrong when it comes to comparing an African from Africa to other people. No wonder they keep talking age when in reality an African is very strong and capable even at 40 years old. If I were to decide, I would give Salah what he wants and keep him in Liverpool for the next 3 years or so. He’s got what it takes to remain who he is for club and himself.
I don’t see the reason why Mo wont get a contract of his choice. Imagine if he was at City, PSG, Madrid, Bayern or Inter. Sometimes I wonder if we are a big team.