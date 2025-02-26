Three injury returns bolster Newcastle’s Anfield visit as Howe left with one long-term absentee

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle are set to travel to Liverpool on Wednesday evening and Eddie Howe has provided an update on the squad he will be using for the match.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Eddie Howe told the media on Tuesday: “Sandro came through fine. I anticipate he will be fully fit for Wednesday.”

‘Newcastle could be further boosted by the returns of Sven Botman and Joelinton. Centre-back Botman has missed their last three matches, while midfielder Joelinton has not featured in their last four.

‘Howe added: “Sven is improving and improving quickly. We will see if he makes the game or not. He will be close. Joe is really improving, doing really well, pushing again. He is close.”

‘Jamaal Lascelles is a long-term absentee.’

The return of three players and the expected absence of one man means that the Geordies will be buoyed by having a near full squad of players to pick from.

Newcaslte have received some positive injury news this week

With a run of five games in 15 days and Arne Slot also confirming an injury setback for the Reds, it’s going to be another test for us to get through the match.

Playing just twice in this period, the side from the north east are certainly going to be fresher for the occasion and so this perhaps explains the low number of injury concerns.

In a rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final next month, both teams will be looking to make a statement ahead of the Wembley meeting and getting the mental edge.

With Roy Keane signalling that the title race was over after our victory over Manchester City, there will be a similar level of determination from us to show that we’re deserving of the ultimate prize.

Let’s hope we can produce another landmark performance, knowing that we play just two league games in the next 35 days after this meeting.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley