‘I would expect…’ – James Pearce drops early Liverpool summer transfer window prediction

James Pearce has identified one area of Arne Slot’s squad at Liverpool that he expects to be strengthened in the summer transfer window.

Following a revelation from the Daily’s Mail Lewis Steele that ‘money is not an issue’ when it comes to the Reds’ marketplace plans, supporters might be anticipating plenty of activity in the off-season, particularly if any or all of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold don’t have their contracts renewed.

There’s also been reports from CaughtOffside that Atletico Madrid are plotting a raid on Anfield for Darwin Nunez, who’s recently had his work-rate publicly questioned by his boss in L4.

Pearce makes Liverpool summer transfer prediction

Pearce was asked by Ben Jacobs on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast on Wednesday whether he thinks the Uruguay striker will leave Liverpool in the summer.

The Athletic journalist replied (at 13:32): “I think it’s increasingly likely that Darwin Nunez will move on come the summer. You can see that he hasn’t kicked on this season in the way that everyone hoped.”

He subsequently detailed that an intermediary acting on behalf of the Saudi Pro League contacted LFC in January about the possibility of a deal for Nunez, only to be rebuffed as the Merseyside giants ‘weren’t prepared to consider a sale midway through the season’.

Pearce added: “I think part of that was also influenced by the difficulty in trying to replace him. You only have to look at Arsenal’s troubles with trying to bring in another attacker in January to see that it wasn’t a particularly great market to be able to operate in.

“Come the summer, I think a parting of the ways may well suit all parties, and I would expect Liverpool to be investing in a new number 9 before next season.”

Liverpool must reinvest in a new centre-forward if they sell Nunez

Nunez is now well into his third season at Liverpool, and while he retains the affection of much of the Reds’ fan base, it’s concerning that so many questions continue to be asked of him this deep into his Anfield career.

A return of 39 goals in 131 appearances for the club isn’t earth-shattering, and to have only six from 35 games so far this term is rather underwhelming for a striker who cost an initial £64m when joining from Benfica in 2022.

Contrast that with LFC-linked Alexander Isak, who in the same summer signed for Newcastle for £63m and has netted 56 times in 97 matches for the Tyneside club, with 21 of those coming in the current campaign prior to the Magpies’ visit to Anfield tonight.

We’re not for a second trying to unceremoniously shove Nunez out the door – indeed, he’s endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful for how hard he typically works and how much he demonstrably cares about the team’s success – but to have started just seven league games so far this season is indicative of where he lies in Slot’s pecking order, even with Diogo Jota having injury problems.

If the Reds decide to cash in on the 25-year-old in the summer, it’d be foolish in the extreme not to reinvest in an elite centre-forward replacement, particularly when it’s become apparent that the funds are available to make a potentially transformative signing up top.