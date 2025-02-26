Richard Hughes turns to ‘really talented’ player Chelsea ditched for £28m to replace Andy Robertson

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have identified their next great left-back to mark a potential raft of changes following Arne Slot’s arrival in the summer of 2024.

The Merseysiders are potentially gearing up for a massive upcoming window amid the ongoing contract saga involving three key members of the Jurgen Klopp era.

All three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain locked in talks with the club ahead of their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Beyond that, there are questions over the left-back role and the club’s need to potentially strengthen the position given some questionable performances from stalwart Andy Robertson in 2024/25.

Liverpool identify Newcastle fullback Lewis Hall as transfer target

Our colleagues over at CaughtOffside now claim that the ‘really talented’ (as described by manager Eddie Howe) Newcastle left-back, Lewis Hall, is under consideration at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has become a popular figure at St James’ Park following his summer move from Chelsea.

The England international completed a permanent move in 2024, with the Magpies activating an obligation to buy clause (for £28m with a further potential £7m in add-ons). This followed the footballer’s successful loan spell in the North East in the 2023/24 season.

Why Richard Hughes may struggle to seal summer transfer

It shouldn’t be understated that Hall is, by his own admission, a staunch Newcastle fan, having supported the club since childhood.

“I’m very proud. Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle,” the Englishman was quoted Sky Sports.

Liverpool, it goes without saying, are likewise a mammoth of an outfit, and there’ll surely be some temptation to join a club that may have ended the season with one of, if not both, the Premier League title and Champions League.

Whether that temptation proves enough to lure the fullback away from Newcastle this summer remains to be seen.

And that’s without considering the fact Eddie Howe won’t be keen to let loose a player he believes has a long-term future at St James’ Park.

We may be forced to consider alternative avenues anyway!

