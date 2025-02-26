‘No rush to leave’ – Contract extension deemed ‘plausible’ for ‘crucial’ Liverpool stalwart

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 season for Liverpool looks set to be remembered for two things in particular – the outstanding performances of the team in Arne Slot’s first year in charge, and the inescapable spectre of uncertainty over the contracts of long-serving stalwarts.

Every Reds fans will know by now that Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold each have just four months remaining on their current deals, and comments made by the Egyptian in an interview with TNT Sports this week indicate that he could well be on his way out of Anfield in the summer.

The clock is ticking rapidly on securing agreement for that trio, and another remnant from the Champions League and Premier League-winning LFC team in Jurgen Klopp’s prime isn’t all that far away from the end of his contract either.

Andy Robertson’s current deal runs to June 2026, by which time he’ll be 32, and a decision will need to be made on his future in the months ahead.

Robertson in no rush to leave Liverpool

In an extensive article for The Athletic analysing the various contractual situations at Liverpool, it’s reported that the Scot ‘is in no rush to leave’ Anfield, with a short-term extension deemed ‘plausible’ and Kostas Tsimikas seemingly ‘more likely’ to depart first of the Reds’ two senior left-backs.

It’s added that the former Hull City defender’s ‘experience and know-how are crucial’ and that, if a younger alternative such as Milos Kerkez is signed, the 30-year-old ‘can still play a part in the years ahead‘.

Robertson still an important figure for Liverpool despite some tough outings

Even Robertson’s most ardent supporters would have to concede that the long-serving Scotland international has had some difficult outings this season, with the 2-2 draws against Arsenal and Fulham standing out as horrendous off-days.

However, he’s still very much trusted by Slot, who’s selected him from the start in 24 out of Liverpool’s 27 Premier League games so far this term, and his title-winning nous will indeed be a hugely valued commodity in the dressing room, with so many of the 2019/20 squad having since departed Anfield.

If Salah, Trent and Van Dijk all leave in the summer, that’s a hell of a lot of experience to try and replace, and the Reds could ill afford to lose another of their on-field leaders on top of those prospective exits.

Similar to James Milner in the latter part of his LFC career, we could see Robertson handed one more contract extension and taking on an important leadership role within the playing group, even if a younger alternative is brought in to take his place in the first-choice starting XI over the next year or two.