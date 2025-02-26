Inside news of what Van Dijk did in Liverpool dressing room after Man City win is amazing

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool completed a staement victory over Manchester City this weekend and what Virgil van Dijk got up to after the game is telling.

Writing his programme notes for the game against Newcastle, our captain said (via liverpoolfc.com):

“I spoke in the dressing room after the game about the need to stay calm and keep focusing on what is in front of us.

“I know the wider world will want to put us on a pedestal now and talk about the league table and things like this, but that is for them to worry about, not us.

“Us, we have to have tunnel vision; next game, next game, next game.

“That is the way it has been all season, and it has served us well so far, so why change now?”

This corroborates with Cody Gakpo’s post match report on events and it’s clear that the whole dressing room is fully focused on achieving success.

Virgil van Dijk is aiming to lead Liverpool to glory

Our No.4 has already proven himself to be a great leader but as our position gets stronger and the games get more important, he’s really coming into his own.

Asking all supporters to make Anfield ‘horrible’ for our final few matches of the campaign, the 33-year-old is speaking to player and fans alike – ensuring everyone does their job.

The possibility of being the first Dutchman to lead a team to the Premier League is something that he has a good chance of doing but is certainly not secured yet.

Add on the hopes of winning the Carabao Cup and possibly the Champions League too, Van Dijk is right that this isn’t a moment to change anything but to keep going at full throttle.

