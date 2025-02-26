Virgil van Dijk makes one request to all Liverpool fans for the rest of the season

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is enjoying life at Liverpool at the moment and is taking his job as our leader very seriously if this message is anything to go by.

Speaking via The Times, our captain said: “But I think it only helps us and them [the supporters] as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent.

“Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play helps with that as well.

“How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let’s make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible.”

It’s an inspirational statement from the 33-year-old who is clearly asking supporters to make Anfield a frightening place to go, for the rest of the season.

Seven Premier League games and a maximum of three Champions League clashes in our home stadium, means our chance as fans to make an impact is diminishing.

Virgil van Dijk is asking Liverpool fans to create an atmosphere

Arne Slot has asked also asked fans to ‘dream’, as he sent an equally rallying memo ahead of our match with Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Our win over Manchester City led to many suggesting that the title is now won, even Roy Keane stated that there was no doubt about our chances of ultimate glory.

As much as this is great to hear, the players must remain focused and continue to get results on the pitch to get us closer to this being secured.

If the supporters can help by providing a hostile atmosphere, then we can help give the edge on some results and ensure that our new head coach completes a dream first campaign.

