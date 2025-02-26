James Pearce provides Trent, Salah & VVD contract update; one club are ‘very confident’

Pictures via @MoSalah on X

Liverpool fans are being pleasantly distracted from the contract discussion around Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk with our current form, though there’s been a new update.

Speaking via GiveMeSport, James Pearce reported: “I’m still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he’s been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season.

“It’s not only what he gives you on the pitch but he is that ideal role model, leader, talisman in terms of the way he conducts himself off the pitch as well.

“I think the fact there has been so little talk about potential options where he could potentially go, I think that points to the most likelihood of him staying put.

“With Salah we know there is strong interest from Saudi Pro League. I think that will come down to a straight choice from him.

“Does he want to stay at Liverpool and keep writing the record books or does he want to go to Saudi? I don’t think he’s ready to walk away from top level football.

“The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”

It remains as we mostly likely all felt it currently was, with our captain seemingly closest to sign, the Egyptian King with a decision to make and the Scouser ready to leave his boyhood club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems destined for Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano stated his confidence that our vice captain was still firmly in the plans of the Spanish giants, as they look to secure his signature this summer.

We saw at the Etihad Stadium that Arne Slot wasn’t completely happy with everything he saw from the right back and so he may not be prioritising his contract over the other two.

The main upset will be that the 26-year-old would be turning his back on his club and also doing so on a free transfer.

There’s time for our No.66 to see the light and perform a dramatic u-turn but it seems most likely that his legacy as a Red will be tarnished with a summer departure.

