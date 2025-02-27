Alisson rolls back the years to Man Utd knee slide in 2020 with post Newcastle scenes

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking very good at the moment and the title race is being described as over by many within the game, something Alisson Becker has experience of.

The Brazilian was a famous part of our only other Premier League title winning side and his celebrations after Mo Salah scored against Manchester United in 2020, are legendary.

The Egyptian King made it 2-0 and ensured the Reds had a 16-point gap at the top of the table, as those inside Anfield sang “We’re gonna win the league” and many use this as the moment it became clear that would happen.

Now, 1,865 days later, our No.1 played in another match when a chorus of celebratory chants about winning the league were sung and as he headed to the Kop after the full time whistle – a roar welcomed him.

Joined by Virgil van Dijk, the duo were met with a noise that signaled the supporters in the stadium were ready to believe the ultimate prize was coming home again – only this time we’ll all celebrate together.

Alisson was afforded the chance to roll back the years

We all know how important the goalkeeper is to our side and after hearing news that he turned down a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, it’s clear he’s committed to the club.

Mo Salah labelled the fellow 32-year-old as ‘incredible’ and there will be few who disagree with this praise for a man who has saved us on so many occasions.

Securing back-to-back clean sheets is an indication as to how well we are playing defensively at the moment and if we keep this up, there’ll be some big celebrations in May.

You can view Alisson and Van Dijk’s celebrations via @KeiferMacD on X:

Van Dijk and Alisson initiate a huge roar from the Kop at full-time. pic.twitter.com/2B3p41E2SS — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) February 26, 2025

