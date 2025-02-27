Slot makes subtle Nunez remark as more constructive criticism is offered from Arne

Pictures via TNT Sports

Darwin Nunez has perhaps been on the end of some of the most serious and public criticism by Arne Slot of any player within the dressing room, with more comments seemingly being made.

Speaking after the win over Newcastle, our head coach was asked if he enjoyed the performance and said:

“Yes, I did although there were things to improve as well.

“I think we were sometimes, I don’t think it’s concentration, but maybe it was because it was our fifth game in 15 days that I saw a few times us struggling a little bit with the ball.

“That I’m not used from the players, but they were great, after so many games was incredible, not only from the ones who started, also the ones that came in.”

“So again, not only a very good team performance, but a very good squad performance.”

The players who came onto the pitch were Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and our No.9 – meaning that the boss was happy with what he saw from all four of them.

Darwin Nunez impressed in his brief Anfield cameo

The 46-year-old asked the Uruguayan to improve his work rate and despite only being on the pitch for around 10 minutes, there was no faulting his efforts.

After a poor miss against Aston Villa, the striker had declared that he would come back fighting but no minutes against Manchester City and small amount of time against Eddie Howe’s team meant that there wasn’t much chance to impress.

However, these comments from the Dutchman show that he was happy with the display of the 25-year-old and that should mean he’s back in the good books.

Offering more constructive criticism in the way of concentration from his players, shows a constant striving for perfection and that’s why we’re currently 13 points clear at the top of the league.

You can watch Slot’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"People started to doubt some things about our game, but we reacted very well." Arne Slot joins @Becky_Ives_ to discuss an important three points for Liverpool 📈 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/G9cin9f9OW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

