Arne Slot confirms change he’s made to Liverpool’s schedule after Newcastle win

Pictures via TNT Sports

It was another Liverpool victory on Wednesday evening and one that seemed to further cement our hold on the Premier League title and it made Arne Slot change his plans.

Speaking after the game, our head coach said: “And now I think the players have two days off, so Saturday we go back and focus on on Paris Saint Germain more than we focus on the league table in the Premier League.”

Asked if it felt like a ‘luxury’ to give players time off and have so long before our next match, the 46-year-old added: “Yeah, that’s true, although I would have loved to play the likes of Harvey Elliot, Jarell Quansah, Federico Chiesa, for them it would have been really good to have a game.

“So unfortunately we lost against Plymouth. So that means we have the weekend off, which is for Virgil and for Mo and these players very well, very good.

“So if we would have went to the next round of the FA Cup, we again wouldn’t have started them.

“But yeah, the situation is as it is, we accept it and we train Saturday and then focus on the Wednesday game.”

It’s turned a negative in losing to Plymouth, into a positive of being able to rest the key members of our squad this weekend.

Liverpool have a rare weekend off from playing football

With Alexis Mac Allister already thanking the Dutchman for allowing their time off already, this extra recovery period will continue to win over the senior members of the squad.

However, those like Harvey Elliott will be most disappointed sitting at home knowing that their minutes will be limited in the coming weeks.

With the boyhood Red already bemoaning a lack of game time this season, it seems clear that he won’t play a bit part in the rest of the campaign.

The same can be said for Jarell Quansah and Federico Chiesa, with Slot mentioning them it shows that he feels bad about their rewards on the pitch.

As fans, we can keep enjoying the success on the field but you can understand the frustrations of some players who may feel a little left out.

You can watch Slot’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"People started to doubt some things about our game, but we reacted very well." Arne Slot joins @Becky_Ives_ to discuss an important three points for Liverpool 📈 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/G9cin9f9OW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley