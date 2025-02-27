Liverpool could sign their next Sadio Mane in Serie A prodigy who’s had a blistering start to 2025

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Three years after saying goodbye to Sadio Mane, could Liverpool seek to bring another Senegal-born winger to Anfield over the coming months?

The now 32-year-old formed part of a famed Reds front three alongside Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino during Jurgen Klopp’s reign on Merseyside, netting 120 goals in six years at the club and winning the Premier League and Champions League, among other trophies.

His successful move to LFC was in stark contrast to the disastrous signing of his compatriot El Hadji Diouf in 2002, and FSG now appear to have eyes on another forward hailing from the west African country.

Liverpool eyeing Como winger Assane Diao

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘attentive to’ teenage winger Assane Diao, who’s been in blistering form for Como since joining the Serie A club from Real Betis in January.

The Reds’ reported interest in the 19-year-old comes amid ongoing uncertainty over Salah’s future, with the Egyptian giving an interview to TNT Sports this week in which he appeared to cast doubt over the possibility of a contract extension.

Newcastle are also in the market for right-sided additions and have identified the youngster – born in Senegal but a Spain underage international – as a viable target.

Could Diao be Liverpool’s next Mane?

To say that Diao has had an instant impact at Como would be an understatement – since his mid-season move from Real Betis, he’s netted five goals in his first eight Serie A matches for Cesc Fabregas’ side, including a late winner to stun then-leaders Napoli last weekend.

The 19-year-old first emerged on Liverpool’s radar in November, and like Mane he’s capable of operating on either flank. Whereas the former Red played primarily on the left at Anfield, though, the teenager typically lines out on the other wing.

A detailed analysis by Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout describes the Spain under-21 gem as an ‘explosive and fast winger who likes to outrun his opponents’, with an ‘incredible acceleration’ and a tendency to cut insider to either take on opponents one-on-one or have a shot at goal.

Whether Diao is genuinely the real deal or merely in the midst of a purple patch remains to be seen – he scored just six goals in 47 games for Real Betis – but his electrifying start to life in Serie A certainly deserves the attenion that he’s reportedly getting.

Obviously he’d have to be a generational talent to even come close to replicating Salah’s impact if he were to join Liverpool, but even if he becomes a Red in the future and mirrors the success that Mane enjoyed, he’d be regarded as a massively astute purchase.

The Como starlet definitely looks like one to keep an eye on for the remainder of this season and beyond!