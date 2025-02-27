David Ornstein delivers double optimistic Liverpool contract update in bombshell update

Picture via @David_Ornstein on X

Liverpool are flying at the top of the league and now we may have even more reason to celebrate given David Ornstein’s latest contract update.

Speaking on The Athletic, the sports journalist reported: “Talks continue and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah & Van Dijk.

“I’m not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay, plus as far as we know Liverpool absolutely want to keep both.”

It’s certainly far from a done deal but this is positive news we have all been crying out for and about two players on which so much of our current success has been built.

Van Dijk and Salah’s Liverpool futures seem positive for now

James Pearce offered his own insight onto events and had a similar level of optimism around our captain, though a reluctance to state that the Egyptian King was as close to signing.

The 32-year-old has already spoken about what he wants his legacy at Anfield to be and it seems that he is comfortable with this being the end.

However, the news that positive talks are in place is something we will all love to hear about the striker who keeps breaking records at the club.

It’s hard to ignore the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold here though and as time passes, it seems increasingly clear that he will be leaving this summer.

Real Madrid are likely to get our vice captain on a free but two out of three aint bad!

You can view the Ornstein update on Salah and Van Dijk courtesy of The Athletic (via @AnfieldSector on X):

[🟢] @David_Ornstein on contracts: "Talks continue and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah & Van Dijk. I'm not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay, plus as far as we know Liverpool absolutely want to keep both." pic.twitter.com/UPE5SnavgU — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 27, 2025

