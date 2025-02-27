What Johnny Heitinga made Szoboszlai do in the dying embers against Newcastle was impressive

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool had another brilliant night in the Premier League and Dominik Szoboszlai was one of the brightest stars, as we won again.

For a man who never stops running, his end-to-end performance was typical of what we’ve come to expect from the Hungarian.

As Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff had to sit in the stands to watch the match due to their ongoing suspension, Johnny Heitinga was given control from the dugout.

It was a winning start to his two-game spell as on-field boss and he also influenced the match in another way.

As reported by Lewis Steele on X: ‘Johnny Heitinga urging Liverpool to slow down and just kill the game now. Dominik Szoboszlai was about to launch a counter-attack but instead put his foot on the ball and kept control.’

It was an important piece of advice from the former Everton defender and one that illustrated his maturity, asking for the game to be slowed down.

Johnny Heitinga is enjoying his time in charge of the Reds

Due to the way in which the former RB Leipzig man plays the game, it’s no surprise that sometimes he may need reminding that playing at 100mph isn’t always necessary.

With our head coach confirming that two days’ rest awaits the players after their exploits at Anfield, few will need a break more than our No.8.

The captain of his nation has come into his own over the past few games and now he can finally relax and recharge his batteries, before the next batch of important fixtures.

