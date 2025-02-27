‘And there it is…’ – Gary Lineker remark sums up Liverpool ‘procession’ towards league title

Image via Match of the Day

Gary Lineker has said that the Premier League title race has now turned into a ‘procession’ for Liverpool after events over the past week.

Arsenal could’ve cut the gap on the Reds to five points with a win at home to West Ham on Saturday, but they lost that game and were then held to a draw by Nottingham Forest, results which have seen then fall 13 points adrift as LFC secured 2-0 victories over Manchester City and Newcastle.

Even after the result at the Etihad Stadium, many pundits saw fit to declare Arne Slot’s team as champions-elect, and those sentiments were shared in song by Kopites on Sunday and again last night.

Lineker: Title race has now become a ‘procession’ for Liverpool

On Wednesday night’s Match of the Day, the updated Permier League table was displayed on screen, with Lineker acknowledging just how delightful it looks from Liverpool’s point of view as he stated: “And there it is – it’s less of a title race and more of a procession, isn’t it?”

Danny Murphy replied that he’d already said after the Man City game that the title race was ‘over’, with the long-serving host of BBC’s flagship football programme then remarking: “It’s more over”.

The odds are very much in Liverpool’s favour now

Following last night’s results, Arsenal now require Liverpool to stumble in at least four of their remaining 10 Premier League games, and that’s without the Gunners dropping any more points themselves.

The Reds have lost just once in the top flight all season (back in September) and, of the 10 matches that they’ve left to play, six are at home and just two are against teams who currently sit in the top seven in the table.

Even the most scarred of LFC supporters from all the near-misses against Man City must now be feeling that it’d take something incredulously improbable from here for anything other than Virgil van Dijk to be hosting the Premier League trophy aloft at Anfield in May.

Of course, such a presumptive mindset won’t be allowed to seep into the Liverpool dressing room, something that Dominik Szoboszlai made clear when speaking to TNT Sports after the win over Newcastle.

It’s as simple as this – the Reds just need to keep taking care of their own results and, so long as they do, they’ll be ascending the champions’ podium in a few weeks’ time.